Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.64.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International
Science Applications International Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
Further Reading
