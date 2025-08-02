Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.97. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $9,684,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

