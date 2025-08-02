Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.12. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

