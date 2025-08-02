Seaport Res Ptn Expects Lower Earnings for Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.7%

Paramount Global stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -653.45 and a beta of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,729,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,850,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

