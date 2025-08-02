Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative View of Ecolab FY2025 Earnings

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $260.80 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average is $256.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

