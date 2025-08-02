Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Estimate for FELE Earnings

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FELE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.9%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 863.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

