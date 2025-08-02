Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Stronger Earnings for PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $179.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $116.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,783. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,269,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.