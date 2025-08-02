Semler Scientific (SMLR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a negative net margin of 60.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%.

SMLR opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $475.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $81.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 71.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 101.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

