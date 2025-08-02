Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $5,754,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.8% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 103,058 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

