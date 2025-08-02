Serve Robotics (SERV) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Serve Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Serve Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Serve Robotics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 3 2 3.40 Serve Robotics Competitors 304 2375 5084 175 2.65

Volatility and Risk

Serve Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.48%. As a group, “IT Services” companies have a potential upside of 36.21%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Serve Robotics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics’ rivals have a beta of -7.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 878% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Serve Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics -3,318.21% -40.68% -38.51% Serve Robotics Competitors -105.33% -63.12% -10.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Serve Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics $1.81 million -$39.19 million -9.44 Serve Robotics Competitors $5.42 billion $434.10 million 26.02

Serve Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Serve Robotics rivals beat Serve Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

