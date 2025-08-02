Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,159,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 617,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

