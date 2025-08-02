Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 600.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, agrowthof600.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

