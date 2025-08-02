Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Increases By 600.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, agrowthof600.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.
Taisei Company Profile
