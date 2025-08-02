Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Grows By 4,077.3%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,900 shares, anincreaseof4,077.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VirExit Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

