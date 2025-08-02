Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Grows By 4,077.3%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,900 shares, anincreaseof4,077.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Price Performance
Shares of VirExit Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VirExit Technologies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.