Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,105,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,740,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.