Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

