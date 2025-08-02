Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 22,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

