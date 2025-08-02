Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $152,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MQY opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

