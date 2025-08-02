Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rand Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rand Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Rand Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Rand Capital ( NASDAQ:RAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 97.28% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rand Capital

About Rand Capital

(Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.