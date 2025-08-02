Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rand Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rand Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.
Rand Capital Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Rand Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.
Rand Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
