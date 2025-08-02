Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

