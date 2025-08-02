Sidoti Csr Forecasts Higher Earnings for Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.
