Sidoti Csr Forecasts Higher Earnings for Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 270,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,376 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

