Sidoti Csr Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.60%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.