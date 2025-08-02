Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.