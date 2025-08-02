Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $185.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

