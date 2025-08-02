Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 84,034.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley acquired 61,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $434,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 604,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,234.72. This trade represents a 11.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis K. Lee acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,946.40. This trade represents a 8.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $327.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

