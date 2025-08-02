SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $28.99. SM Energy shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 294,486 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.