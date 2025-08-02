SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $28.99. SM Energy shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 294,486 shares changing hands.
The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
SM Energy Stock Down 3.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
