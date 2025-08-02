SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,616,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

