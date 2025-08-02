SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 13.1% After Insider Buying Activity

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). 16,444,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

Specifically, insider Paul Smith purchased 9,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £958.70 ($1,272.50). Also, insider Paul Smith purchased 8,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £847.90 ($1,125.43). In other news, insider Paul Smith acquired 31,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,118.40 ($4,139.10).

Get SolGold alerts:

SolGold Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of £423.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.