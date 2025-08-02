Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $269.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.01. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

