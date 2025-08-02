Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

