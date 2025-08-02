South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Up 7,500.0% in July

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, anincreaseof7,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
STSBF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
About South Star Battery Metals
