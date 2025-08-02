SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,206,000 after buying an additional 210,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.