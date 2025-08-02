SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.