SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 136,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.