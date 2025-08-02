SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,749,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $68.25 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

