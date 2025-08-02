SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

PRN stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $180.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

