SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ackerman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.3%
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
