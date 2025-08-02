SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,384,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

