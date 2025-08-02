Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Oppenheimer upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $627.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

