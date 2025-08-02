Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STAG opened at $34.40 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

