Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Standex International Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of SXI stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. Standex International’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Standex International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Standex International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Standex International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

