Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Steelcase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

