Stifel Canada Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:SES Q3 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.31.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$11.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

