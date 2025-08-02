Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Price

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Up 1.4%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,557 shares of company stock worth $7,115,359. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

