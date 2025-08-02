Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 76,361 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof473% compared to the typical volume of 13,317 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,897,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

