Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.30 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

