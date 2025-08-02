Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of VGT opened at $674.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $705.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.80 and a 200-day moving average of $603.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

