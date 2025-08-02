Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 278,300 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 5.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 3.01% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $83,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

EWY opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

