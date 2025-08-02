Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $254.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,390 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

