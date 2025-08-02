Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWS stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $786.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

