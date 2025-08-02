Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 23,082 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 867,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,121,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ opened at $74.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

